61-year-old hiker airlifted from Lion’s Head after medical emergency

A 61-year-old man had to be airlifted from Lion’s Head, in Cape Town, on Sunday morning after suffering what paramedics suspected to be seizures while hiking.

By the time paramedics arrived just after 10:30am, rescuers were already trying to treat the man near the first ladder at the mountain in Cape Town.

“They found rescuers already attending to the man and assisted with treatment. He was in a serious condition. It is suspected that the man suffered heat stroke and started having seizures,” ER24 said in a statement.

An emergency medical helicopter airlifted the man to hospital.

ER24 advised anyone taking part in outdoor activities to ensure that they are well hydrated and rest often. It also suggested that people should avoid strenuous exercise during hot days.

The SA Weather Service had warned that the Western Cape would experience extremely hot conditions on Sunday and Monday. It said temperatures could reach 40°C and above.

Girl drowns at Gordon’s Bay

ER24 also attended to scene near Gordon’s Bay on Sunday where a 10-year-old girl died after drowning at a beach.

“It is understood that the girl went into the ocean with two of her friends. The two friends apparently alerted bystanders that she did not come out of the water with them,” ER24 said.

Paramedics initiated CPR when the girl was found and rushed her to a nearby hospital. She was unfortunately declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The events surrounding the drowning are not yet known.

