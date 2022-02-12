Part of N3 northbound opened to traffic after truck crash

Citizen Reporter

Hours after an advisory from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) cautioning motorists travelling between Pietermaritzburg and Durban to avoid the N3 northbound lane near Ashburton, at least one lane has re-opened to traffic.

According to a report by The Witness, the northbound lane on the N3 remained open despite yet another accident between two trucks that happened on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.

⚠️ STAY AWAY ⚠️

N3 update from 06:00

• Road still closed both directions

• Fire department getting ready to lay down foam blanket

• 21 tons of LP gas leaked

• Fire department is on scene and isolated the scene. N3 South Bound closure at Market road and N3 North closure at pic.twitter.com/eveaL0ouwf— Minister of HIV (@niqita11) February 12, 2022

update: N3 OPEN between Ashburton and Lynnfield Park. Slow moving traffic — i-traffic KZN (@i_trafficKZN) February 12, 2022

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson, Zinhle Mali told the publication that the lane that re-opened on Saturday morning would remain open due to the fact that Saturday morning’s accident did not affect the flow of traffic.



East Coast radio reports that both lanes on the N3 near Ashburton were closed on Friday evening after a tanker transporting liquified petroleum gas overturned.

Here's what we know so far. For more LIVE updates on the #N3 crash, visit https://t.co/PmIho39G5q!???? #KZNTraffic

???? N3 to PMB is open

???? N3 to Durban still closed

???? Heavy backlogs and delays on N3 and R103 pic.twitter.com/pLgU6pGMm5— East Coast Radio (@ecr9495) February 12, 2022

A 1-kilometre exclusion zone was put in place by fire officials shortly after the accident. At the time, traffic was being diverted to the R103.

The Witness further reports that officials were still busy with the recovery of the truck early on Saturday morning.

N3 update:

Road still closed both directions.

Fire department getting ready to lay down foam blanket.

4 big recovery trucks getting ready to rig to right tanker.

Vent valve still blowing off

Road will be closed for most of the day. The R103 is heavily backed up. #KZNTraffic pic.twitter.com/lxGsHMIyMl— ECR Traffic (@ecrtraffic) February 12, 2022

As of Saturday morning, the vent valve on the tanker was still blowing off and officials estimated that at least one lane on the N3 would be closed for most of the day.



As a result of the traffic diversion, the R103 is heavily backed up. Some motorists are reported to have found somewhere to park on the side of the road as they wait for traffic to start moving again.

Recovery of the tanker at

Ashburton has begun, fire services are laying down a foam blanker. The N3 will remain closed for most of the day. Only light vehicle

traffic being allowed onto the

R103. All trucks are being stacked on the freeway. pic.twitter.com/iZ4Anoo7hS— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) February 12, 2022

Roadworks on N3 Westbound after Ashburton interchange. Left lane closed. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/gL4ys3RMgy— i-traffic KZN (@i_trafficKZN) February 12, 2022

Another alternative to use; use the back road to Richmond R56 turn off at uMlaas and join Camperdown to Durban. #ecrtraffic— ECR Traffic (@ecrtraffic) February 12, 2022



The Witness reports the residents of the area are sharing alternative routes with each other in Whatsapp groups and alerting travellers to account for the increased travel time.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho