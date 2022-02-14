Shoprite trains new generation of female truck drivers

Citizen Reporter

Shoprite Group hired its first woman truck driver in 2007. Little did the group realise that one day, the same employee would begin training the next generation of heavy load truck drivers, and attract more women to the field.

59-year-old Nomusa Caroline Hlongwane who grew up in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, initially had her eye on becoming a teacher.

But her husband advised her to go into trucking with the goal of becoming a trainer one day. “So the teacher and driving go hand in hand. My ambition was to inspire other women,” said Hlongwane.

Hlongwane started her truck driving career in 1990 and joined Shoprite in 2007.

“Her experience and passion led her to become a driver trainer, where the now Centurion-based Hlongwane has combined her love of teaching with her truck-driving expertise to train more than 400 drivers to date,” said Shoprite.

Since 2010, Hlongwane has trained more than 400 drivers.

Among the new generation of female truck drivers that Hlongwane has trained is 31-year-old Hunadi Rasesemola.

Rasesemola also had other ambitions of becoming a paramedic. But she turned to driving when she realised her high school subjects wouldn’t allow her to become a paramedic.

Rasesemola grew up in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, and currently lives in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

Rasesemola’s father, also a truck driver, taught her how to drive and instilled an early passion for the profession.

In 2019 she joined the Shoprite Group and is now one of the most respected drivers on the team.

“I was trained by Mum Nomsa,” says Rasesemola. “I call her Mum Nomsa because she’s more like a mum to me!”

“There is no kind of job that is specifically meant for men or women,” Rasesemola continues. “Some people get surprised when they see me and take videos of me reversing.”

Rasesemola has ambitions to follow in Hlongwane’s steps and become a driver trainer with the group.

The Shoprite Group is South Africa’s largest private-sector employer with over 140,000 employees, excluding indirect employment.

Despite the effects of the lockdown and unrest on retail trade, Shoprite says it still managed to create 4,608 new jobs in South Africa in the past financial year.

At least 65% of Shoprite‘s employees are under the age of 35 and 64% of its employees are women.

The group spent more than R700 million over the past five years on extensive retail skills and training programmes.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney)

NOW READ: Traffic on N3 starts to move as some truck drivers taken in for questioning