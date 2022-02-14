120 Eastern Cape pupils land in hospital after eating lunch at school

Getrude Makhafola

At least 120 pupils from Kamvalesizwe Primary School in the Eastern Cape are being treated in hospital after they fell ill immediately after eating lunch provided by the school on Monday.

The pupils were served porridge with sour milk as part of the school nutrition services.

They complained about stomach aches and some vomited, said provincial education department spokesperson Mali Mtima.

“It is alleged that these learners started showing signs of this after having a meal served at their school during the lunch break period as part of the school nutrition programme. Departmental officials from the district, provincial office and the Department of Basic Education are on site monitoring the situation,” Mtima said.

The school is in Kenton-on-Sea, outside Port Alfred.

Mtima said the district office was currently providing counselling to teachers, pupils and parents.

“The department is monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Department of Health. Currently, all officials and parents are still awaiting medical reports on what led to the situation. A statement will be released in due course for any new developments.”

The pupils’ health status is not yet known.

This is a developing story.