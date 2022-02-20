Pics, videos: More than 180 displaced after Ivory Park flash floods

Citizen Reporter

At least 187 people have been displaced by heavy rains that resulted in flash floods in Ivory Park, Tembisa on Friday.

And despite the immediate deployment of City of Johannesburg EMS search and rescue crews to assist residents, one person has died. Three others are currently missing, said mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Morning fam. We need your help, the community of Riverside (Ivory Park) is affected by floods. Can we ask that those who are able please help with clothes, blankets and none perishable foods. We are working on have a structure to distribute these items. #Riverside pic.twitter.com/G6MM5gIjRU— Sifiso Sibuyane (@sifsib77) February 19, 2022

Residents lost their livelihoods and belongings as strong waters ravaged the area.

Phalatse assured those that had been displaced were receiving the help they needed.

The extent of the damage in Ivory Park. Photo: Twitter/@kamogelo_marema

A temporary housing shelter has been constructed, and Gift of the Givers, Shoprite, Ashraful Aid and the Foodbank have offered provisions to Ivory Park residents.

Gift of the Givers are among the NGOs and businesses assisting Ivory Park residents. Photo: Twitter/@CityofJoburgZA

City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse addressing displaced flood victims in Ivory Park. Photo: Twitter/@CityofJoburgZA

Phalatse said the flood-induced displacements were a clear indication more work to create permanent housing opportunities for “informally housed residents” needed to be done.

This, she said, included access to sanitation, water and electricity amenities.

“I would like to comment all City officials who are working around the clock to assist the victims of the flood, and I convey my thanks to the NGOs providing relief.”

Storm hits Jeffsville settlement in Tshwane

Meanwhile, Jeffsville informal settlement in Tshwane saw at least 15 homes destroyed by violent storms on Thursday.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso told Rekord emergency relief items such as blankets and mattresses have been distributed to those affected. Temporary shelters have also been erected.

Homes flattened by violent storms in Jeffsville. Photo: Pretoria Rekord

Mabaso confirmed no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Jeffsville community leader Samuel Masilela told Rekord most residents had to sleep in the open on Thursday night.

“The wind was so strong, it blew away everything.”

Masilela and fellow community members went to local spaza shops to ask for food to feed residents, but that there was not enough food to feed everyone.

According to him, at least 50 people have been left destitute.

“We have asked neighbours to cater to the ones who do not have a place to sleep. We do not have a community hall in our area so we will have to ask the neighbours to cater for them again.”

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord.