Slippery and flooded roads: Gauteng motorists urged to be cautious

Kgomotso Phooko

The Gauteng Traffic Police have appealed to road users to exercise caution while driving during rainy conditions.

A number of road crashes and flooding incidents have been reported since the early hours of Wednesday morning in Gauteng. This led to the traffic police urging drivers to exercise caution when driving to and from their areas of work.

Slippery and flooded roads also pose a danger to road users.

Accidents were reported during the morning along the N1 North, towards Maraisburg off ramp, N12/R24 West before Gilloys, N3 North before the London Road exit and the R21 South on the link to the R24 West.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to appeal to road users to adhere to the rules and regulations of the roads.

“Motorists are reminded once again to adhere to a safe following distance, slow down during wet conditions, switching on headlamps whilst driving and to always buckle up,” said the Spokesperson of the Gauteng Traffic Police, Sello Maremane.

“We further call upon road users to avoid low-lying bridges and areas prone to flash floods wherever possible. We also discourage motorist from driving through fast flowing water since it is difficult to measure its depth,” said Maremane.

He also said law enforcement authorities will be on high alert to ensure the safety of road users.

Worn tyres

According to the RTMC’s recent annual report, 67,893 drivers were issued with notices for driving with worn tyres in a single year. The report noted that 73% of accidents caused by mechanical failures of a car were caused by burst tyres.

They said counting the number of motorists who received notices as nearly 200 accidents a day waiting to happen.

A survey by Sumitomo Rubber SA revealed that around 60% of second-hand tyres used by motorists are illegal.