Gauteng braces for coldest day of the year with freezing temperatures

A cut-off low system has already blanketed parts of the Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal in snow.

Temperatures in Gauteng are nearly at the freezing mark as residents contend with a cold front currently sweeping across the country.

A cut-off low system has already blanketed parts of the Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN in snow.

Freezing temperatures

MSN Weather forecasts temperatures for Johannesburg dropping to 1ºC, reaching a high of 10ºC.

Vereeniging will be freezing at -1ºC with a high of 10ºC, while Pretoria has been forecast with a temperature of 2ºC with a high of 14ºC.

Tuesday has been marked as the coldest day of the year in Gauteng by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

ALSO READ: Snow hits parts of South Africa: Road closures, travel restrictions in place [PICS]

Temperatures are expected to start easing from Thursday afternoon.

Weather warnings

Saws has forecast disruptive snowfall in parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape, as well as wet conditions over all provinces except Limpopo and the North West.

The weather service issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive snow in the Joe Gqabi District Municipality, Enoch Mgijima (Molteno), and Matatiele Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Saws also warned of disruptive rain in Amathole, OR Tambo and Buffalo City District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape; as well as damaging winds and waves between Kei River Mouth in the Eastern Cape and Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal.

Orange and Yellow warnings

Orange Level 5 warnings have been issued for disruptive rain in Alfred Nzo, Makana, Ndlambe, Kouga, and Koukamma Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, as well as damaging winds in the south of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Yellow Level 4 warnings have been issued for damaging winds and waves along the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as disruptive rainfall in the extreme south, and damaging interior winds in KZN.

For the Eastern Cape, yellow level 2 warnings have been issued for disruptive snow in the Chris Hani District Municipality and Dr Beyers Naude (Graaff Reinet) and several other areas, including Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipalities as well as damaging winds in Buffalo City Metro, Amahlathi, Intsika Yethu, Dr AB Xuma, Elundini, Mzimbu and Matatiele Local Municipalities.

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers and rain in the south. It will be cool in the extreme north.

ALSO READ: N3 Toll urges road users to be cautious amid icy conditions