The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights has called on the government to legalise cellphones inside prisons because it believes that most of the country’s estimated 140,000 inmates already have some form of access to these banned devices.

The organisation’s Miles Bhudu says they believe prison wardens smuggle cellphones into prisons to sell to inmates.

By Adel Van Niekerk

This article first appeared on GroundUp. Read the original article here.