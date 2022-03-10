Heavy police presence remains at Pan Africa Mall despite calm being restored following clashes with foreigners

Citizen Reporter

Alexandra was significantly calmer on Thursday morning after intense clashes between hawkers, Alexandra Dudula Movement members and foreign nationals.

Despite this, a heavy law enforcement presence remains, especially outside Pan Africa Mall trading stalls, Alex News reported.

According to Alexandra Dudula Movement leader Agnes Malatjie, the Operation Fiyela programme will now shift its focus to ensure community members who have “benefitted” can conduct their business without any hindrance.

Malatjie would not say how many community members were involved.

Several people were arrested and injured in Alex on Monday after clashes broke out.

The vigilante group, which is not to be confused with Operation Dudula, has been targeting illegal foreign nationals in South Africa, and believes that immigrants are taking scarce jobs from locals.

The violence has been widely condemned, with Amnesty International saying a lack of action being taken against vigilante groups fuel xenophobia in the country.

Cabinet on Thursday also urged communities to rather use peaceful means to resolve disputes and to report all illegal activities to law enforcement agencies.

Dire outcomes

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele warned that solving problems through unlawful means could result in “dire outcomes”.

Alex News reported a group of Alexandra Dudula Movement members were also present at the mall in addition to Saps and metro police, but were constantly warned to keep calm.

“We haven’t done anything wrong and we too have a right to be here. We cannot be ordered to leave as if we have broken the law,” one elderly woman from the group told the publication.

Street hawkers told Alex News they were able to trade today, and that the square was abuzz with activity.

Meanwhile, rumours that one of the Alexandra Dudula Movement leaders would hand themselves over to police on Wednesday was quashed by Malatjie.

Alex Peace Ambassador Thabo Mopasi said a dialogue was needed to solve the current crisis in Alexandra, which he said could turn nasty if allowed to go on unchecked.

“We need to gather in social cohesion programmes to talk about our differences and issues and try to find common ground for the sake of peace in our community,” Mopasi told Alex News.

“There are many interest groups in Alexandra and we need to gather under one roof and find common ground.”

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Alex News, by Sipho Siso. Read the original article here.