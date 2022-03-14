Man stabbed to death over WhatsApp messages

Citizen Reporter

Free State police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a man who was stabbed in the neck, allegedly by his partner over WhatsApp messages.

Police at Batho Frontline Service Centre received a complaint of a fight where one victim was fatally stabbed at Lusaka Square, on Sunday.

“A patrol vehicle was dispatched to attend and on arrival at the address they met a female who led them to the back where the incident occurred,” the Free State police said in a statement.

Inside the backroom, the police found a lifeless body of an African male laying on the floor beside the bed with a stab wound on the left side of his neck.

According to a witness, the 25-year-old victim quarrelled with his girlfriend over WhatsApp messages between him and another girlfriend.

The suspect then became violent and the victim took her out of the room and locked the door.

“The suspect is alleged to have got hold of a knife and gained entrance into the room through the back window and attacked the victim,” said police.

The witness forced the door open and discovered that the man was lying motionless on the floor with a stab wound.

When paramedics and the police arrived on the scene, the 25-year-old man was declared dead.

A case of murder was opened at Batho Police Station and the suspect will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Tuesday 15 March 2022.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

