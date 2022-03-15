How to stay safe while jogging

Kgomotso Phooko

Runners, cyclists and joggers have become soft targets for criminals in greenbelt areas and parks.

To stay safe and keep yourself from becoming a victim to these criminals, Beagle Watch Armed Response, a trusted private security in Gauteng offers some safety tips.

Taking safety back:

1. Be aware of your environment at all times and do not venture out into the dark. If you must jog or run at dusk or in the dark, wear light coloured clothing with reflectors and lighting.

2. Avoid secluded areas or routes with dense shrubbery, avoid wooded trails surrounded by heavy bushes.

3. Always try to run or walk with another adult as an additional safety measure. A treadmill at home or a health club is much safer than jogging alone.

4. Take your dog along, if possible.

5. Never walk or run with earphones, footsteps of someone behind you fade when you wearing them. It gives opportunistic criminals a clue that you have a mobile phone with you, and it diminishes your awareness of your surroundings.

6. Leave your phone and other valuables at home.

7. Take off all jewellery and rings (criminals have been known to bite rings off fingers).

8. Share your planned route with someone as well as when to expect you back home.

9. If you walk or run from home, cut back shrubs and trees that might obscure your view when exiting or entering your property or driveway.

10. If possible, take along pepper spray.

