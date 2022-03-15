Decomposed body of a man discovered in Redcliffe

Kgomotso Phooko

A decomposed body of a man was discovered on Monday morning in the Redcliffe, Kwazulu Natal.

Local security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was called to the scene after the discovery of the decomposing body of a man alleged to be around 40 years was made.

The residents of Summit Drive, area 2 in Redcliffe called RUSA after they noticed a bad smell coming from the man’s house.

The neighbours reportedly last saw the man about two weeks ago.

Upon arrival, the Reaction officers and paramedics were compelled to forcefully break the door to gain entry. They discovered the body of the man lying on his bed at an advanced stage of decomposition.

The neighbors told the reaction officers the reason they did not report him missing was because they believed he had left in his vehicle.

When the officers went to check his garage, the deceased blue Toyota Corolla was not there and the details around its whereabout are unknown.

The cause of death has not yet being established.

Man and woman dead in suspected murder-suicide in KZN

Earlier this week RUSA responded to calls of a shooting incident in Hambanathi, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Residents of Mabalengwe Road, heard a female screaming, followed by the sound of gunshots being fired at about 06:45, 12 March.

Members from the community then alerted RUSA and law enforcement.

The couple’s bodies were found lying lifeless on the ground, drenched in blood.

Upon arrival, members of RUSA and South African Police Service (Saps) officials tried to get the couples attention when entering their rented room on Mabalengwe Road but the officials did not get any response from the couple.

Additional reporting by Lethabo Malatsi

