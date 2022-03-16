Taxi driver flees the scene after running over five children

Kgomotso Phooko

A driver of a mini bus taxi ran over five children around 17:52 on Tuesday, 15 March before fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident took place between Isihlangu and Pricklepear road in Waterloo, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The minors were playing on the road when the white Toyota Siyaya ran them over before it collided into a wire fence.

The children were rushed to a medical facility.

The residents told security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), that only one of the children was seriously injured but this could not be confirmed.

You can face 9 years in jail for fleeing an accident scene

According to Arrive Alive, a driver can face a fine of up to R36, 000 and a 9 years prison sentence or both for failure to stop after being involved in an accident.

You can only avoid prosecution if you can prove you were not aware of the accident.

They explained that the law in South Africa requires you to stop if you are involved in an accident where a person was injured or killed or suffers damage in respect of any property or animal.

If you find yourself in an accident, you are required to do the following:

Immediately stop your vehicle

Ascertain the nature and extent of any injury sustained by any person

If a person is injured, render whatever assistance that you are capable of

If you know nothing about first aid, don’t do anything that might aggravate an injury

Rendering assistance includes ensuring that qualified help – such as an ambulance or a rescue unit – is summoned.

Unless you are obliged to go for help, you should remain at the scene until a police officer permits you to leave.

If you fail to do so, you could be liable to prosecution.

Drivers are advised not make a mistake of thinking an accident is not serious, as they will be charged with a hit and run criminal charge.