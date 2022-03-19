Alleged suicide of 12-year-old shocks family, community

Citizen Reporter

The family of a 12-year-old boy are in shock after he reportedly took his life following an alleged altercation with fellow pupils and a teacher at school.

He is being laid to rest today, at his home in Mahikeng in the North West.

Bokang Pitso allegedly got into a fight with two fellow pupils last week. A teacher then took him to a staffroom and beat him, reportedly in the presence of other teachers.

Newzroom Afrika reported the teachers have since been suspended, pending investigations of circumstances surrounding the incident.

Pitso was a pupil at Kingsway Christian School in Mahikeng when he took his own life last Friday.

The family have since opened a case at the Mahikeng SAPS.

“We are shocked that such a young life has been lost due to alleged bullying and corporal punishment by the same teachers who were supposed to protect the learner,” said committee chairperson Kabelo Mataboge.

The committee further condemned bullying in schools and have asked the provincial department of education to launch a probe into the allegation and to report back in seven days.

The Provincial Department of Education told Newzroom Afrika the matter was uncalled for, and that corporal punishment has been abolished in school for quite some time.

Pitso’s aunt Habi said during his funeral the family was still coming to terms with the young boy taking his life, and they are trying to find out what transpired.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression, anxiety or mental anguish, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), on 0800 567 567.

Sadag’s 24hr Helpline is 0800 456 789.

