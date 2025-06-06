Off-duty police officer dead, another injured in KZN murder suicide

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is being investigated by Saps.

An off-duty police officer has been killed and another person critically injured in a murder suicide in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

IPSS Medical Rescue and security responded to reports of the shooting in the Mangethe area on Friday.

Shooting

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said Saps was on the scene when they arrived.

Reports from the scene indicate that two people sustained gunshot wounds, with one person declared dead. A second patient was found to be in a critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

“The critically injured patient was stabilised on the scene by IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics before being airlifted by the Air Mercy Services helicopter to a specialised facility for further care,” Meyrick said.

Police officer

Merick said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated by Saps.

“We can confirm that the shooting appears to have been an attempted murder/suicide. The victim who lost her life was an off-duty Saps member. Our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”

Taxi rank shooting

Meanwhile, two gunmen shot and killed four taxi operators and injured two other commuters at the Mfuleni taxi rank in Cape Town on Friday morning.

Western Cape police said two of the taxi operators were shot and killed while sitting in a private vehicle at the taxi rank.

The gunmen then proceeded inside an office where two more taxi operators were shot dead and two others were injured.

Attack condemned

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, condemned the attack.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and decisively to identify and arrest those responsible. There can be no tolerance for violence in our industry or communities.”

Hermanus emphasised the importance of stability in the taxi industry and urged taxi operators to remain calm.

Santaco will be meeting with the relevant taxi association to establish what led to the shooting.

