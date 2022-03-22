Two dead, four injured after bakkie and a truck collided

Kgomotso Phooko

Two people were killed and four others injured after an accident on the N1 near Brighton Road in Brackenfell, Western Cape.

The accident was a result of a collision between a bakkie and a truck.

Around noon yesterday (Monday), ER24 arrived to find Life Healthcare and Titanum Security already at the scene of the accident.

On inspection, they found a man and a woman were seeing lying trapped inside the bakkie while four others were seated inside the truck.

When the medics assessed the patients, they found that the man inside the bakkie had already succumbed to the injuries while the woman has sustained numerous injuries and her vital signs were rapidly diminishing.

Rescue services freed the women who was very critical and the medics immediately initiated CPR and advanced life support in an effort to revive the patient.

After some time, the woman showed no sign of life and was declared dead.

The four other patients were removed from the truck and treated for their injuries befored transported to the nearby hopsital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Two dead, one critical after horror crash on N1

Two people died and one sustained serious injuries after an accident on the N1 north highway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the horrific vehicle crash.

The accident took place on the N1 north after Rivonia offramp in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

Upon arrival on the scene, the paramedics found the twisted remains of a vehicle occupying the width of the roadway.

“The occupants of the vehicle had been ejected and lay strewn over the roadway.

“On closer inspection we found two people to have sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on arrival of the paramedics.”

A third person was found in a critical condition and was airlifted to a specialist facility. Paramedics managed to treat and stabilise him on the scene.

