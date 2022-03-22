Pikitup will no longer collect green waste in areas serviced by Avalon depot

Faizel Patel

Residents from the South of Johannesburg service by Pikitup’s Avalon Depot will have to find alternative sites to dump their green waste.

This comes after the city of Johannesburg, said that from the 1st of July 2022, green waste will no longer be collected in the area.

The notice follows announcements that were made last year to notifying residents about the impending non-collection of green waste in all areas serviced by Pikitup’s Avalon Depot.

Pikitup said the collection of green waste does not form part of its waste collection mandate.

“It is against this backdrop that residents in the affected areas are reminded about Pikitup’s drive to ensure waste reduction as mandated by the National Waste Management Strategy as well as the Gauteng Development Strategy 2040. In terms of both strategies Pikitup is expected to ensure that recyclable waste which also includes green waste is not disposed at landfill sites.”

Pikitup said the National Waste Management Strategy including the Gauteng Development Strategy 2040 have imposed on all municipal entities dealing with waste to ensure zero landfilling of waste by adopting the three RRR’s which are Reduce Re-use and Recycle.

“The effective adoption of recyclable practices by communities in partnership with Pikitup and the City of Johannesburg will ensure that both parties are able to extract value from waste and also gain the health benefits occasioned by a clean environment that is free of illegally dumped waste.”

Residents are urged to use the following garden sites to dispose their garden waste as from the 1st of July 2022:

Bangalore- Lenasia

Flamingo- Lenasia

Nivana- Lenasia

Hospital Hill- Lenasia South and surrounding areas

Migson Manor – Migson Manor

Tumeric – Zakarriya Park

Pikitup said all seven region of the City of Johannesburg does not collect green waste and that the collection of green waste in areas serviced by the Avalon Depot was an exception aimed at reducing the huge number of illegal dumping sites.

