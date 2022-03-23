WATCH: Mpumalanga horrific accidents

Lethabo Malatsi

Two videos making the rounds on social media depict horrific accidents that took place in Mpumalanga, recently.

The videos involve a taxi and an SUV, as well as trucks.

The first video shows a taxi driver losing control of his taxi vehicle. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday.

There were no other occupants in the taxi. It is alleged the driver was either asleep or under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle could be seen swerving until the driver lost control of it and veered to the side of the road, before cutting across the highway to collide with an SUV.

Both vehicles rolled a number of times, and the taxi driver got ejected from the taxi.

The taxi driver reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

The second crash took place on the N2 between Ermelo and Piet Retief, and involved a truck and a number of other light vehicles.

The video shows vehicles coming to halt after the visibility was severely compromised due to heavy fog on the highway.

Four men get out of their cars, and appear to be trying to come up with a solution to alert oncoming cars of the fog conditions ahead. One man can even be seen waving his hands in the air after a pair of headlights faintly emerges.

However, an oncoming truck hurtled towards the parked vehicles at a high speed and did not have enough time to come to halt.

The truck collided into a stationary truck and other light vehicles. The dashcam footage eerily ends with a badly broken windscreen.

It is not yet known if any injuries or fatalities were reported.

N2 Ermelo to Piet Retief 4 cars and 4 trucks involved in serious pileup crash

Head-on collision

The series of accidents follows a collision that killed two people and left three children injured in Mpumalanga last week.

The incident involved two bakkies on the R38, approximately 18km outside Barberton.

The head-on collision left a man and woman fatally wounded, and two boys and an 11-year-old girl critically injured.

It was reported the man and woman were seen lying trapped inside the one bakkie. Two children were lying in the back of the vehicle, while another child was lying on the road a short distance away.

Both the man and woman succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

The two boys, believed to be 16 years old, and the girl, were in a serious condition.

