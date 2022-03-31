Boy missing from children’s home in George for over a month

Citizen Reporter

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in George, Western Cape have sounded the alarm after a child went missing from a children’s home.

12-year-old Zoan van Zyl, who was staying at Môreson Children’s Home, has been missing since 20 February at around midday, Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie told George Herald.

Photo: Missing Children South Africa

Pojie said van Zyl’s mother, who was homeless at the time, visited him on the day he went missing, but left as it was outside visiting hours.

“It cannot be ruled out that they reunited later on and disappeared.”

Van Zyl was placed at the home via a court order because his mother was unable to care for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer at 044 803 4621 or 082 522 1050, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, in Germiston, Gauteng, 16-year-old Chane Megan Engelbrecht is also missing.

Photo: Missing Children South Africa

She was last seen leaving her home on 25 March, without saying where she was going.

Missing Children South Africa reported her leaving with an older Indian man.

She was last seen wearing a pink scarf, grey shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can call the Germiston FCS on 082 771 6328.

Edited and compiled by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication George Herald. Read the original article here.