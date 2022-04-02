Shark attack: Mutilated body with multiple bites washes up on Durban beach

Narissa Subramoney

Durban North South African Police Service (Saps) are investigating the circumstances under which a man’s decomposing body, mutilated by multiple shark bites, washed ashore.

According to Netcare 911, a man walking along the shore off Lady Ellen Crescent in La Lucia, Durban, discovered the body on Friday afternoon.

The man’s shark bitten body was already decomposing when it was discovered.

When medics turned the body over for assessment, it was found that a portion of the right upper arm and the right chest area was missing, with multiple shark bite marks clearly visible.

“A second body was also found in the shore break but had washed back out to sea by the strong surf before lifeguards arrived on the scene,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

Investigation continues

Netcare 911, Durban Metro Search and Rescue, Ethekwini Lifeguards, Marshall Security, Saps Search and Rescue Unit, and S.T.A.R.T. combed the scene to try and locate the second body.

The mutilated body was handed over to the Durban North SAPS for further investigation.

