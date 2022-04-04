WATCH: KZN accident victims assisted after car plunges into flooded river

Citizen Reporter

Heavy overnight rain causing rivers to swell unexpectedly has resulted in an accident that injured two people.

South Coast Herald reports the injured parties were involved in a collision on a low-lying bridge in Izotsha on Sunday.

One of the cars, in which two people were travelling, plunged into the Izotsha River as a result.

One of the cars involved in the crash. Photo: South Coast Herald

The flooded Izotsha River. Photo: South Coast Herald

Medevac’s Rudi Prinsloo told the publication he was on his way to work when he came across the accident scene.

Netcare911 paramedics were at the scene, and with the help of a security company and Ray Nkonyeni Fire and Rescue members, those injured in the accident were assisted.

Occupants of the vehicle that plummeted into the river were taken to hospital.

Heavy floods

Warnings of disruptive rain poured in over the past weekend of disruptive rainfall and flooding.

KZN police, along with Pietermaritzburg search and rescue teams, continue to comb the area where a boy and a girl were swept away during a flash flood.

Search and rescue members along with K9 Chazz search for two missing children. Photo: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Police said the 10-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were trying to cross a river in the Bulwer area when a flash flood swept them down river.

IOL reports hundreds of houses being damaged during heavy storms in the area.

The extent of the heavy rainfall appears to stretch from Pietermaritzburg to Imbali and Edendale.

Intense flooding in February saw at least 138 people left homeless in eMadlengeni and Greater Kokstad local municipalities.

In January, several deaths as a result of drowning were reported in KZN, with hundreds of families left destitute.

Edited and compiled by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication South Coast Herald’s website. Read the original article here.