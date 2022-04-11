Weekend of carnage on KZN roads as rainy weather persists

Citizen Reporter

Emergency services were inundated with accident scenes across KwaZulu-Natal due to intense rainy conditions.

A yellow warning for widespread showers and thundershowers was issued for KZN over the weekend, with the N3 Toll Concession confirming misty and rainy conditions are continuing at Van Reenen’s Pass, and from Harrismith to Heidelberg.

Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 11.4.2022 pic.twitter.com/CR2gmMQO4N— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 11, 2022

KZN emergency medical services media liaison Robert Mckenzie reported at least seven fatalities and a number of injuries from accidents occurring on Saturday and Sunday.

On the N3 highway between the Tugela Plaza and Van Reenen’s Pass in northern KZN, a fatal crash involving two trucks and a car saw one person killed on Saturday.

Three others were critically injured and were transported to hospital for further medical care.

On the same day, another serious crash occurred on the N3 northbound near the Loskop off-ramp, involving two light motor vehicles.

Four people lost their lives and four others were critically injured.

And on Sunday night, an accident on the N2 near Hibberdene south of KZN involving two motor vehicles saw three people die.

Paramedics from several ambulance services treated a number of patients at the scene before they were transported to nearby hospitals.

Mckenzie said all crashes were being investigated by police.

He also warned motorists driving in adverse weather conditions to slow down and keep their headlights on.

Compiled by Nica Richards.