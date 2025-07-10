Weather alert: Rough seas, rain and low temperatures in the three Capes

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 11 July 2025.

Rough seas are forecast between the three Capes until Saturday, while cold and wet weather hits parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Rain is also expected to touch down in parts of the Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Forecast for today (10 July 2025) and tomorrow (11 July 2025) pic.twitter.com/s2MLGKr0DF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 10, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 11 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued yellow levels 1 and 2 warnings for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Hondeklip Bay in the Northern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape as well as between Plettenberg Bay and Hamburg in the Eastern Cape until Saturday. Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing while localised disruption to ports/habours is expected.

Advisories

Expect very cold, wet and windy conditions in the southern parts of the Northern Cape’s Namakwa District as well as the Witzenberg and Breede Valley municipalities, and the Koue Bokkeveld in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 11 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool conditions, but cold in places.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool to warm weather throughout Friday.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cool to cold weather conditions, becoming partly cloudy and windy in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold, but fine and warm in the north.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with scattered showers in the south-west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain. No rainfall is expected in the north-east.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places in the south, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and rain in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool to warm weather, but partly cloudy in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.