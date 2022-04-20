Umdloti residents work together to get supplies to stranded residents

James Anderson

Despite being heavily affected by last week’s floods, Umdloti residents have banded together to deal with one of this century’s worst local disasters.

Although no lives have been lost in the small seaside town, widespread property damage has occurred, with at least 14 homes completely washed through or washed away.

Many more are filled with mud and remaining floodwater, and rebuilding efforts will continue for months to come.

During the height of the floods, a few daring rescues were undertaken to save trapped residents.

“We were called to multiple Umdloti apartment complexes and homes. One memorable case last Tuesday saw us respond to a complex just north of Isikhulu, which was where most of the mud had collected.

“A 90-year-old woman and her 2 daughters in their 60s had all become stranded on the wrong side of the mudslide,” said NSRI Ballito station commander, Quentin Power.

The ladies had waited through the worst of the rain, leaving it too late to cross back to Umdloti centre rea, unless walking on the beach which was full of debris.

“With limited mobility, there was no chance these ladies would have been able to cross, so we carried them the 1km or so,” Power said.

He listed multiple other rescue efforts undertaken by his team, all of whom are volunteers and many of whom had to take leave from work to be available.

Stories like this continue to emerge, with authorities and rescue teams making a significant impact, but also stories where residents have helped each other.

Given the multiple blockages and loss of fresh water, concerns were raised about other elderly residents who had since become trapped.

Ballito resident Riaan Verster, the secretary of the KwaDukuza Residents Forum, started a ‘Ballito for Umdloti’ group to facilitate fresh water distribution.

Volunteers on motorbikes delivered the water across the beach, as the road was still impassable.

“We saw what was happening and just wanted to help. There has been a huge outpouring of support and I know the community of Umdloti really appreciates all the help,” said owner of Umdloti Hardware and one of the water carriers, Clive Donovan.

Thousands of litres of water were made available following an outpouring of donations in Ballito, ensuring the safety of everyone impacted.

Although tired and dealing with their own property damage, residents on North Beach Road also paid for road clearing machinery which has since opened one lane of the road.

It has been one of the most clear cases of community spirit that has persevered over the past week and a half, with Umdloti residents working on behalf of each other to return their town to semi-normalcy.

This article was republished from North Coast Courier with permission