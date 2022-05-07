House fire claims lives of two boys

Citizen Reporter

The Bishop Lavis community in Cape Town was left distraught after a fire led to the deaths of two boys.

The victims were aged four and seven.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this stage.

Emergency services crews were deployed to the scene in Arthur Abrahams Avenue in the early hours of Friday morning, Eyewitness News reported.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that there were two people trapped in the house gutted by the fire.

50 shacks gutted by fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg

Meanwhile, there were at least 50 shacks destroyed by a fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on Friday.

The blaze started in the early hours of Friday morning.

About 200 people were affected by this fire incident. There was one patient who was treated for smoke inhalation.

