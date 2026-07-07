Tragic house fire claims the lives of twin infants in North West

The charred remains of four-month-old twin boys were discovered among the debris.

Members of the North West South African Police Service (Saps), close to Potchefstroom in North West, are investigating a devastating shack fire that occurred just before midnight on Monday, claiming the lives of twin infants.

After receiving a report of a shack fire in the Hashtag informal settlement in Ikageng, police rushed to the scene. However, upon their arrival, authorities found the shack had already been destroyed by the fire.

Devastating tragedy

The occupants of the shack included an adult male and his wife, who sustained burn injuries and were treated by Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) before being transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

During the processing of the events that occurred on the scene, the charred remains of four-month-old twin boys were discovered among the debris.

The fire was extinguished by the JB Marks Fire Brigade. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is part of the ongoing police investigation.

Suspected arson destroys home

In a separate incident, a residential property was extensively damaged in a suspected arson attack in Oakford, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

Members from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were notified around 23:40 after the Operations Centre received reports of a house fire.

The homeowner informed Reaction Officers that he had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation with a friend several days earlier.

Another dispute at tavern

According to the complainant, the individual allegedly threatened him following the incident, whereafter the pair were again involved in a dispute at a local tavern, earlier on Sunday.

The homeowner stated that while he was away, members of the public and relatives contacted him to inform him that his house was on fire.

When he returned to the property, he found the residence engulfed in flames, with members of the public attempting to extinguish the fire.

Estinguished blaze reveals damage

The blaze was extinguished before members from RUSA arrived. Most of the household contents, including beds, sofas, clothing, and other personal belongings, were destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported. However, the complainant informed officers that he intends to open a case of arson and intimidation with Saps as the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

How to reduce the risk

As temperatures remain low during the winter season, residents have been urged to take extra precautions to reduce the risk of house fires.

Saps in the North West has encouraged all community members to remain vigilant and prioritise fire safety to prevent further tragedies.

Residents are warned to never leave candles, paraffin stoves, or open flames unattended.

Precautions

Saps encourages that residents extinguish candles, along with switching off heated devices, before going to sleep or leaving home.

Keep candles, heaters and open flames away from curtains, bedding, clothing and other flammable materials.

Residents should avoid overloading electrical plugs and extension cords, while ensuring that paraffin stoves and heaters are in good working condition, and are placed on stable, non-flammable surfaces.

Do you have an escape route?

Children should not be left unattended in homes where candles, heaters, or cooking appliances are in use.

Matches and lighters should also be kept away and out of reach of children.

Plan an escape route and ensure that everyone in the household knows how to evacuate quickly in the event of a fire.

What to do during fire?

Saps noted that if a fire starts, you should immediately leave the structure and call the fire department or emergency services from a safe location.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation when making a fire indoors, always ensure a continuous supply of fresh oxygen and a clear path for toxic exhaust to escape.

Residents are instructed never to burn charcoal, generators, or outdoor braziers in unventilated areas.