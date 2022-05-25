Alex Japho Matlala
Limpopo’s taps still run dry as Mchunu set to conduct site visits

There are several incomplete water projects in Limpopo.

Water crisis in SA dates as far back as 2002. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele
Barely a week after a water strike in Musina, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is in Limpopo in a bid to find ways of turning around the water situation affecting many parts of the province. On Tuesday, Mchunu’s office said the minister would conduct site visits to the Vondo water supply scheme, Mavambe pump station and the Nandoni-Nsami pipeline in the Vhembe district. The minister will be accompanied by his deputies, David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magadzi. ALSO READ: Water and Sanitation Minister Muchunu details a plan to counter countrywide water shortages “The site visits are part of the ministerial working...

