Alex Japho Matlala
14 Jun 2022
Local News

Concern over Limpopo education department’s ‘slow pace’ to eradicate pit toilets

The provincial department has budgeted R1.5 billion to address infrastructure-related problems.

Duirkerbos Primary School use dilapidated toilets on April 16, 2016 in North West. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse
The Limpopo basic education department is working hard to adhere to a high court order to have all pit toilets in the province’s schools demolished, but human rights organisation Section 27 is not happy with the slow pace at which it is moving. “Although there has been some progress to eradicate pit toilets from schools in Limpopo, delivery has been very slow and commitments to eliminate unsafe school sanitation infrastructure have repeatedly been broken,” research and advocacy officer at Section 27 Julia Chaskalson said on Monday. At hundreds of schools in the province, pupils’ lives were endangered by unlawful pit...

