WATCH: Inside Eastern Cape tavern before tragedy struck

Narissa Subramoney

Videos of what appears to be a massive party before tragedy struck at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, Eastern Cape are emerging on social media.

Users have posted videos showing hundreds of youngers inside and outside the pub on Saturday night.

#eastlondon Enyobeni Scenery park last night under age kids so far 17 were confirmed dead inside the tavern apparently the owner sprayed pepper spray so that people could go out is too full inside ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/E4nLfJSvR2— sfiso ngisa sijako (@SfisoSijako) June 26, 2022



Forensic investigators are carefully combing the scene where at least 17 youngsters aged between 18-20 years old were found dead at the East London tavern.

While the cause of the deaths is unknown at this stage, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed that 20 youngsters are now dead, seven of which were women and 13 men.

It was a mess at that Enyobeni tavern in East London. Yesses! pic.twitter.com/ILRvXLtakK— Morena (@Mothupiii) June 26, 2022

“The bodies are still on the scene, investigators are being very thorough because we don’t want people to say things have been bungled up,” said Kinana.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Enyobeni tavern in East London should be permanently closed and the owner should be arrested for negligence ???????? pic.twitter.com/746dgGQrAa— Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) June 26, 2022

Police could not confirm rumours that youngsters were tear-gassed or pepper-sprayed, but Kinana did say no police officers were present at the tavern at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made as yet and police are uncertain of precisely what charges to investigate.

Invites to a massive party at the pub were shared prior to the tragedy.

Social media invite to Enyobeni as see on the pub’s Facebook page. Picture – Facebook

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe