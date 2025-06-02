Two killed, one injured in Barberton tavern shooting

Police say no arrests have been made yet as investigations into the tavern shooting continue.

Mpumalanga police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that happened at a liquor outlet in Barberton on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred after 4am, left two people dead and one recovering in hospital.

No arrests yet

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder, although no arrests have been made so far.

South African Police Service (SAPS) regional spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the motive for the shooting remains unknown at this stage.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident is still being probed by the team; however, it is reported that a group of armed suspects entered into the liquor outlets and started firing some shots, leading to the serious injuries to the three victims,” Mdhluli said in a statement.

Two victims died in hospital

When police arrived on scene, they were told the three victims had already been taken to hospital.

Mdhluli said police then drove to the hospital, where they were notified that two of the victims succumbed to their injuries while the third was still receiving medical treatment.

He said there was a possibility that there were other victims who sustained injuries but have not yet come forward.

Investigations continue

“Therefore, police cannot rule out any developments to the incident as the investigation continues.” Mdhluli said.

“A team of experts in the investigation field has been established, under the leadership of the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, to investigate this incident with the hope to arrest the perpetrators.”

Mkhwanazi has emphasised that the established team will work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice, Mdhluli said.

