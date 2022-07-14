PMB tavern shooting: KZN Liquor Authority suspends liquor license

Thapelo Lekabe

The Kwazulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) has suspended the liquor license of the Samkelisiwe Tavern and Restaurant in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg with immediate effect.

This follows the shooting incident at the outlet at the weekend, which left four patrons dead and seven others wounded.

It’s understood that two armed men stormed into the tavern at 20:30 on Saturday, 9 July and randomly opened fire on patrons, before fleeing the scene.

Breach of ‘security commitments’

In a statement on Thursday, the KZNLA said it had conducted an internal investigation that found that the Samkelisiwe tavern breached the “security commitments” of its license agreement.

“The KZN Liquor Authority found that security commitments made by the licensee were not adhered to as per the application documents submitted, this resulted in the breach of the licence conditions set out by the Authority,” the organisation said.

Three-month suspension

According to the KZNLA, the tavern’s license has been suspended for period of three months “or until such time that a security plan that was submitted is fully implemented and the KZNLA is fully satisfied with the same.”

“The premises shall remain closed from 14 July 2022 until the end of the period of suspension thereof.”

Two suspects were initially arrested in connection with the shooting incident at the tavern, but were later released due to a lack of evidence.

