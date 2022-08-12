Gauteng Department of Transport rolls out projects in Sedibeng

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has rolled out transport projects worth billions of rand in the Sedibeng Municipality.

The department announced on Thursday that the projects are aimed at enhancing mobility, supporting agricultural development as well as providing additional access points to reduce congestion.

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, said on Thursday the department launched a R320-million construction project for the K174 (R42)/Vaal River Link Road interchange between the R59 interchange and the Ascot-on-Vaal intersection and Ascot intersections.

“With a number of present and future developments planned in the area, this has necessitated the need for improvement of road infrastructure and construction of interchanges to open up the area for smarter movement of people, goods and services,” said Mamabolo.

He said these roads have a high volume of traffic during peak hours and there will be additional developments.

They also launched R670-million project to add a dual carriageway to the R82 (Old Vereeniging – Third Phase) road between De Deur and Walkerville.

Mamabolo said the R82 road is a major route that is critical for the economy of Sedibeng.

“The successful implementation of this project will help us to achieve our vision of growing Gauteng together through smart mobility, the backbone and core of which is transport infrastructure,” he said.

The department said it has also completed and opened the R100-million R42 road rehabilitation project.

“The injection of funds towards upgrading and capital road infrastructure projects is intended to facilitate economic growth, provide job opportunities, improve pavement life and mobility, promote participation of small and emerging contractors whilst also empowering communities,” he added.

The department said these projects will improve road safety, improve road user mobility, increase road capacity, reduce travel times, enhance driving experience, and improve access to business, residential and agricultural estates.

