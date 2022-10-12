Local News

Bloemfontein factory on fire after oil transformer explosion

No fatalities have been reported following the explosion.

Factory on fire in Bloemfontein. Picture: Screenshot / OFM News

No fatalities have been reported after a factory in Bloemfontein, Free State, went up in flames due to an explosion.

An oil transformer at the factory, located on Piet Human Street in Hamilton, exploded after catching fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Only one person has sustained minor injuries, ER24 Emergency Medical Services told The Citizen.

OFM has also reported that the one patient has suffered serious smoke inhalation.

The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality’s Fire Department is at the scene.

This is a developing story

