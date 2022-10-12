Bloemfontein factory on fire after oil transformer explosion

Citizen Reporter

No fatalities have been reported after a factory in Bloemfontein, Free State, went up in flames due to an explosion.

An oil transformer at the factory, located on Piet Human Street in Hamilton, exploded after catching fire on Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Store destroyed, 2 people injured in Woodstock explosions

Only one person has sustained minor injuries, ER24 Emergency Medical Services told The Citizen.

OFM has also reported that the one patient has suffered serious smoke inhalation.

The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality’s Fire Department is at the scene.

Gas explosion in #Bloem industrial. It's only getting started, hope there aren't no casualties ???? pic.twitter.com/VyZhJOEhd3— Maestro (@Ntlacya) October 12, 2022

This is a developing story