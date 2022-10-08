Getrude Makhafola
‘Conferences just a fantasy for us’ – ANC Free State members launch yet another court action against leaders

Disgruntled ANC members accuse the party leadership of abandoning the Free State ahead of the December conference.

Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela
Members of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State have filed yet another court application in the high court, seeking to have interim regional and provincial structures disbanded for failing to organise elective conferences and "leaving them in the cold" ahead of the December national conference. None of the Free State regions has held a conference, while the date for the provincial conference was postponed numerous times. After postponement to 30 September, the IPC on Monday announced that the provincial conference was once again shifted to end of October. After numerous protests and court litigations, the continued infighting...

