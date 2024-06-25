Community Chat: Are you ready for school holidays to end?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Public school holidays are in full swing, leaving many parents and caregivers looking anxiously at the calendar to see when their kids are going back to class.

The Pretoria Rekord, recently broke down the school calendar for the year. To note is that public schools across the country will return on Tuesday 9 July for the third term.

The term will run until 20 September.

The Independent Schools Association of South Africa listed 4-term schools as returning a day later, on Wednesday 10 July. 3-term schools are on a mid-term break until Monday 8 July.

How has the school holiday been? Are you ready for them to end?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.