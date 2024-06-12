Local News

12 Jun 2024

Community Chat: How do you decide who looks after your child?

Whether it is choosing the right school or a nanny, deciding who looks after your child can be a big decision with many factors to consider.

It can also lead to tragedy, as a mother of two from Wattville in Gauteng’s East Rand experienced.

According to the Benoni City Times, the nanny of Mira Tembe and her brother Armando allegedly left them in a locked shack while she went to a nearby braai spot.

The siblings, aged three and four, were burnt alive when the shack later caught fire.

How do you decide who looks after your child?

