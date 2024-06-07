Community Chat: Do you spend the weekend giving back to the community?

Have your say on today's big issue.

It is the weekend. Which means most of us will be hitting the couch to watch series or hanging out with friends.

But for some, like Julio Zakarias, it is also a time to give back to the community.

The South Coast Sun recently profiled Zakarias’ weekend efforts to clear the Amanzimtoti River lagoon of water hyacinth plants. He joined on some Saturdays by his children.

The plants are invasive and create an imbalance to the local biodiversity.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Do you spend the weekend giving back to the community?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.