Community Chat: Does SA have a kidnapping crisis?

Have your say on today's big issue.

The scourge of kidnapping continues to grip South Africa, with two people kidnapped in the east of Gauteng recently.

According to Benoni City Times, the two men, aged 64 and 34, were rescued from Crystal Park informal settlement on Monday after they were kidnapped on Sunday.

The two were taken from Putfontein Road and held for ransom. Police’s Elite Special Task Force Unit was mobilised after their kidnappers called their families with demands.

Does SA have a kidnapping crisis?

