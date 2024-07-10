Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

10 Jul 2024

01:09 pm

Community Chat: Does SA have a kidnapping crisis?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Nigerian businessman rescued after kidnapping ordeal

Photo: iStock

The scourge of kidnapping continues to grip South Africa, with two people kidnapped in the east of Gauteng recently.

According to Benoni City Times, the two men, aged 64 and 34, were rescued from Crystal Park informal settlement on Monday after they were kidnapped on Sunday.

The two were taken from Putfontein Road and held for ransom. Police’s Elite Special Task Force Unit was mobilised after their kidnappers called their families with demands.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Does SA have a kidnapping crisis?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

Crime Editor’s Choice kidnapping Police

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Does SA have a kidnapping crisis?
News Massive earthquake strikes seabed off SA’s Cape coast
South Africa Gayton McKenzie vows to fire ‘corrupt mafias’ and dodgy politically connected
News Court dismisses RAF appeal: Illegal foreigners can claim against fund
Local News Community Chat: How have you beaten the cold?

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES