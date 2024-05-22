Local News

22 May 2024

01:48 pm

Community chat: What would you do if you found a 3m python in your home?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Python on a curtain rail.

The python was found in a room in Inanda Valley. Picture: Nick Evans Facebook

Imagine walking into a room and seeing a python on the curtain rail.

That is the sight that greeted snake catchers in Inanda Valley, KwaZulu-Natal recently.

According to the Berea Mail, Nick Evans Evans said he and two friends were called out to a property where a snake was locked in the room by a security guard.

When they opened the door they saw the snake on a buckling curtain rail.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

What would you do if you found a 3m python in your curtain rail?

