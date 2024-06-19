Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

19 Jun 2024

04:09 pm

Community Chat: What would you spend a R70m Lotto win on?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 11 May 2024

Picture: iStock

A Gauteng resident has been made an instant millionaire, after winning R70m in a Lotto Powerball jackpot.

According to the Benoni City Times, the man spent R15 on a quick pick selection and at first wasn’t even aware he had won.

“I took the results slip at the store a few days after the draw and put it with all my other slips. Two days later, I checked the ticket and results and was shocked to realise I had been sitting on a ticket worth R70m. It felt like a dream,” the winner said in a statement.

He said he plans to use a portion of the money to erect tombstones for his parents’ graves.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

What would you spend a R70m Lotto win on?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

community Editor’s Choice Lotto money win

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: What would you spend a R70m Lotto win on?
Elections Ramaphosa: Don’t be afraid of the GNU
News Gauteng winter initiation season: 138 abductions, two deaths and four arrests
Politics Ramaphosa: I will be a president for all, not just some South Africans
News Who joined GNU first? Parties push back against Zille’s comment on PA

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES