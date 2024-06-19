Community Chat: What would you spend a R70m Lotto win on?

A Gauteng resident has been made an instant millionaire, after winning R70m in a Lotto Powerball jackpot.

According to the Benoni City Times, the man spent R15 on a quick pick selection and at first wasn’t even aware he had won.

“I took the results slip at the store a few days after the draw and put it with all my other slips. Two days later, I checked the ticket and results and was shocked to realise I had been sitting on a ticket worth R70m. It felt like a dream,” the winner said in a statement.

He said he plans to use a portion of the money to erect tombstones for his parents’ graves.

