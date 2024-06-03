Community Chat: Who do you think should form a coalition government?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Duduzile Zuma may be part of coalition discussions. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The election results are in and coalition season has begun.

Over 16 million South Africans voted for their preferred party to lead SA for the next five years, with the ruling ANC getting 40.18% of support.

The DA got 21.81%, followed by former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party with 14.58%.

Because the ANC did not get an outright majority, they will need to work with one or more political parties to form a government.

READ MORE ABOUT THE RESULTS AND THE POSSIBLE COALITION SCENARIOS BELOW

Who do you think should form a coalition government?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.