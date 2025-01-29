Damonsville residents end protests after municipality promises new contractor

Protests in Damonsville over electricity delays have ended after the Madibeng Municipality fired a contractor and promised to appoint a new one soon.

Damonsville protests over electricity access end as Madibeng Municipality moves to hire a new contractor after delays. Picture: X/@lnnocent191535

The residents of Damonsville, outside Brits, on Wednesday ended their violent protests in which they demanded electricity they were promised by the Madibeng Local Municipality.

This comes after the municipality fired a contractor that failed to pitch up to commence an electrification project.

Now, Madibeng informed the residents that it would appoint a new contractor, a move that caused the residents to stop their protests, which engulfed the areas with fire and smoke and disrupted traffic.

The estimated 200 protestors burnt tyres and blockaded the road with various items, including blocks, stones, and irons, to express their anger at the delayed electrification of the area.

Damonsville residents protest against delayed electrification

Vehicles to and from the Brits CBS were unable to pass for almost the entire Tuesday as the residents placed more barricades on the road leading to the town centre.

ANC Councillor for Ward 21 Peter Mokau said electricity had been a huge problem affecting people of the area.

ALSO READ: Arson attack on Putco buses still unexplained

He said a total of 2 200 houses were earmarked to be built from October last year, but a contractor that was given the tender failed to pitch, resulting in the delay.

“The municipality has terminated the contract of the company, and they promised us that a new contractor is coming. We were told this is an eight-month project for 2200 housing units. Today, I received a letter from the municipal manager of Madibeng Municipality confirming the appointment of the new contractor. I am happy because he gave us proof that something is being done,” Mokau said.

Municipal spokesperson and mayoral office chief of staff Senzo Ncongolo confirmed that a new contractor would be appointed.

New contractor to be appointed

He said the contract of the first company had been terminated after it failed to start the construction of the housing as expected.

“The municipality has been finalising the appointment of the new contractor, which we are going to introduce to the residents very soon. We have explained to them today about what is happening, and they understood,” Ncongolo said.

NOW READ: Laerskool Danie Malan to increase security after protest action