Arson attack on Putco buses still unexplained

A group of armed suspects torched 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga, but police still have no answers on the cause or motive behind the attack.

The Moloto Putco bus depot where approximately 20 buses were torched overnight. In total, 51 buses were torched across four depots. Picture: The Citizen/Michel Bega

It is still not clear what caused the fire that gutted 51 Putco buses at depots in Mpumalanga on Monday night.

It is alleged that an armed group stormed into four Mpumalanga bus depots and tied up guards before burning the buses.

The depots include KwaMhlanga where 16 buses were torched and Siyabuswa, where 35 buses where also set alight.

35 Putco buses set alight

Yesterday, Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the company had lost over R150 million due to the incident.

Xulu said they had activated a backup plan to ensure the situation did not affect commuters.

“We are waiting for the police to conclude their investigations and give us feedback and we will take it from there. Only the police will be able to establish what happened.”

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga police on high alert after arsonists torch more than 50 buses [VIDEOS]

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdluli said preliminary investigation had revealed that the culprits were armed and travelling in a white Toyota Quantum.

“Approximately 15 suspects wearing black clothes and balaclava masks stormed into a bus depot at Moloto [Kwamhlanga area] and held the employees at gunpoint.

“The suspects are said to have then shot as well as injured one security guard. It was during this period when the 16 buses were burnt.

Security officer taken to hospital

“The injured security officer was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical treatment. At Maphotla [Siyabuswa area], about 10 suspects attacked and assaulted a security guard and torched 18 buses. The security guard was also taken to hospital for medical treatment,” said Mdluli.

Mdluli said at Thabana depot in Siyabuswa, about 10 suspects torched 17 buses.

“Police are investigating various charges, including malicious damage to property, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. No one has been arrested so far.”

ALSO READ: Several Putco buses torched in suspected arson attack in Mpumalanga [VIDEOS]

The acting provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the incident and assembled a team of investigators with the hope of arresting the perpetrators.

A resident from Moloto near KwaMhlanga said it was about 8pm when she heard gunshots and when she arrived at the scene, she saw people running out of the gate while the buses were on fire.

Another source, who also declined to be named, said: “Among the torched buses there are some owned by the taxi association… and the other association which does not have a share might be linked to the taxi violence.

Reason unclear

“But hear me correctly, I’m not saying it is them and I won’t tell you which organisation has shares because I will be making direct allegations against one of the associations.

“Everyone knows that this might be linked to taxi violence.”