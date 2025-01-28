Laerskool Danie Malan to increase security after protest action

Laerskool Danie Malan was placed under lockdown by protesters on Monday morning over placements.

The Laerskool Danie Malan school in Tshwane has arranged extra security following protest action over placements.

Protesters placed the school under lockdown on Monday morning as officials called for calm.

Gates locked

Laerskool Danie Malan SGB chairperson Elzaan Wood told The Citizen they arrived at the school to find the gates locked.

“As far as I can understand, it’s parties that are unhappy with the fact that their children haven’t been placed in our school, and unfortunately, our school has already reached capacity, so we don’t have any available space for any other pupils.”

ALSO READ: Laerskool Danie Malan in Tshwane placed under lockdown by protesters

Wood said the school has increased security to ensure schooling resumes as soon as possible.

“We have arranged extra security for the rest of the week, although we believe the situation is under control. Parents can bring their children back to school tomorrow [Tuesday].”

No capacity

Wood said on Monday that Laerskool Danie Malan had reached capacity.

“We have already reached capacity. There is limited space at North Park Primary opposite Danie Malan Primary School. Persons whose children do not yet have a place should make inquiries there.”

DA visit

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow MEC for Education, Sergio Isa dos Santos, the Pretoria North Head of Constituency, Bronwynn Engelbrecht and DA ward councillor, Quentin Meyer, will conduct an oversight inspection at the school on Tuesday.

Dos Santos has condemned any action that seeks to deny pupils access to basic education.

“We always encourage community members to find alternative ways to engage with the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) when there are matters of concern without disrupting learning and teaching.

“During this inspection, the DA delegation will engage the school management and the public to ascertain the causes of the disruption and propose effective solutions,” Dos Santos said.

The Gauteng education department told The Citizen that they are monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ: Back to school: Here’s a practical guide to not breaking the bank