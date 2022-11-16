Pupils rushed to clinic on suspected outbreak of scabies

Kgomotso Phooko

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it was aware of suspected “outbreak” of scabies in the Oudtshoorn and George areas.

This after various schools in the region on Monday, reported about 200 pupils portraying symptoms of itching and took them to the clinic.

Scabies

Scabies is a contagious, intensely itchy skin condition caused by a tiny and burrowing mite that can live on the skin up to two months.

It is contagious and spreads quickly through close physical contact in a family, school or nursing home.

Thembalethu Primary School on Monday morning, took to their Facebook page to alert parents of the conditions their children were in.

ALSO READ: Measles outbreak: Cases on the rise in Limpopo

“Parents please come and pick up the children, they are itching and crying. We are also confused with them,” said the school

Another post read: “We can’t call you all, there are so many children itching. Please be quick, we are taking some to the clinic”.

Scabies symptoms include a rash and intense itching that gets worse at night, on the wrist, elbow, armpit, waist, buttock and between fingers.

WCED to manage scabies

The Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said they are working on managing the reported cases of scabies in the two areas.

“The WCED has been in contact with the local and provincial health authorities and is getting advice on measures to limit the spread of scabies and treat affected learners,” said Hammond.

She said the district director is working on getting the correct statistics of affected pupils.

NOW READ: Food company says their lollipops are not responsible for health scare