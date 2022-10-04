PICS, VIDEO: Elon the baboon’s 15-day trek through Joburg and Ekurhuleni

Nica Richards

After 15 days of moving through the leafy suburbs of Johannesburg to farming areas in Bapsfontein, Elon the Chacma baboon has been trapped.

The Owl Rescue Centre (ORC) had been following Elon each day since 18 September, with initial attempts to dart and trap him proving futile.

Elon’s journey

Suspected to have come from Hartbeespoort, Elon was first spotted on the roof of the Broadacres Shopping Centre, after which he made his way to Lonehill Koppies – not without roaming around Fairfields Estate.

Elon spotted on the roof of a Fairfields Estate house in Fourways on 19 September 2022. Photo: Khomotso Makgabutlane/Fourways Review

Elon the male baboon on Lonehill Koppies. Photo: Supplied

After this, he journeyed to the eastern side of Sunninghill, next to Megawatt Park, and then crossed the N1 highway through Buccleuch and into the Modderfontein Reserve.

He made the Glen Marais and Pomona area his home for a few days, before crossing over the R21 into an experimental mielie farm in the Beyers farm area.

Elon at an experiemental maize farm in Bapsfontein. Photo: Facebook/screenshot

He then found greener pastures in the Bronkhorstspruit area.

Why the trek?

The reason for Elon’s trek is because he is a dispersing male baboon, explained ORC co-founder Brendan Murray.

Dispersing make baboons typically move between troops when they reach a certain age, to prevent inbreeding.

“Historically, they’ve always moved through Joburg, so every year a few males move through, but generally the public don’t know about it.”

Murray said ORC sought to make Elon’s journey public to make people aware of this natural phenomenon.

“So the next time it happens, people will understand and just allow [the baboon] to move through.”

Elon moved through a number of suburbs in Gauteng before being trapped. Photo: Facebook/screenshot

He said in the 15 days Elon was being tracked, he showed no aggression to anyone or pets, and went out of his way to avoid people and pets.

“He just borrowed a few eggs and bananas on the way.”

The nearest baboon troop in the region of Elon’s travels was about 25km north-east of Bapsfontein, Murray added.

Elon enjoying the fresh countryside air. Photo: Facebook/screenshot

Trapping Elon

On Monday, which was day 15 of Elon’s travels, however, ORC had no choice but to trap him.

This, they said, was because he preferred to “terrorise the residents of Daveyton” to the fresh countryside air.

ORC co-founder and communications manager Danelle Murray told The Citizen that Elon had to be trapped because his life was in danger.

Danelle said Elon went from potentially finding nearby troops in the Bronkhorstspruit area to turning back to Daveyton, a suburban area.

“We were getting calls from concerned residents, with a lot of people worried about his safety.”

She said residents were chasing Elon with sticks and stones, and tried to harm him.

By the time Brendan got to Daveyton, Elon was exhausted, not getting a chance to eat, drink or rest.

With the help of Dr Rob Campbell, Elon was darted and transported out of Daveyton.

Crowds were so incensed with the baboon’s presence that a police escort was needed for Brendan to make his way safely out of the area.

Elon in a carrier after he was darted in Daveyton on 3 October 2022. Photo: Supplied

Elon’s future

Danelle said ORC was working with a primate sanctuary to integrate Elon into a troop. That troop would then be released together.

She said baboon social structures were complex, so it was not as simple as releasing Elon into the wild, especially considering him being a young, dispersing male.

“When young dispersing males don’t bring new blood into troops, the troop will weaken. It is very important for males to do this, for future conservation. But it’s tricky, baboons are a sensitive topuic across the country.”

Urbanisation has created a significant hurdle for young dispersing males like Elon to make the necessary journey to find a new troop.

“Urbanisation is pushing animals to the brink. So we need to be tolerant.”

Danelle urged the public to be patient, and to understand the process young baboons must go through.

“Because of the misconceptions of these animals, they are persecuted for no reason. We need to be more tolerant to allow them to move through.”

