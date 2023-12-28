Falling apart: It has been a long, eventful and scary year for the City of Gold

Johannesburg, once known for its golden opportunities, has become a dystopian backdrop this year.

From gas explosions and building fires to politicians playing musical chairs, life in the City of Johannesburg this year has felt like a movie.

While 2023 has been a long and eventful year, it has also been a scary one with the number of unfortunate incidents that have befallen the city. `

Founded in 1886 with the discovery of gold on the Reef, Johannesburg has grown into a cosmopolitan city, the provincial capital of Gauteng and the financial centre of South Africa.

But the City of Gold has become a disaster zone as we watched it fall apart before our eyes this year.

Joburg CBD explosion

Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street remained damaged from July 19 explosion. Image: Vukosi Maluleke

On 19 July, an unexpected explosion occurred in the Joburg central business district in Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly known as Bree Street. It was suspected to have been caused by a gas line explosion.

The incident saw one person losing their life, while dozens of people, including commuters, were injured.

Many businesses were affected because of the extent of the damages. The street has still not been repaired and citizens still use it in fear, apprehensive about what may happen next.

A few months later, there were more destructive events in the city which saw dozens of buildings being identified as potential fire and safety hazards.

Joburg building fires

In this year alone, there have been at least five building fires in Joburg. In June, a fire broke out in the Florence Nightingale building in Hillbrow. It claimed the lives of two children who had been locked in an apartment with no means of escape.

The fire started in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In August, a fire broke out at the Usindiso building in Johannesburg which left at least 77 people dead and many injured and homeless. It was the biggest inferno in the history of the city.

A week later, another fire broke out two blocks away from the Usindiso building. The fire gutted the first floor of a three-storey building in which residents had set up shacks. The building was suspected to have been hijacked.

A commission of inquiry into the cause of the Usindiso building fire has since been established. There was also another fire at the Joburg Metro Centre, which resulted in its immediate closure, as well as at the South African Revenue Service building in downtown Joburg.

The fire was contained to the basement, which was used for storage. No injuries were reported.

While the city reeled from these disasters, another one taking shape is the scarcity of water in Joburg. If the taps are not run The City of Gold has become a disaster zone ning dry in many areas, the city’s reservoirs require maintenance due to issues of infrastructure which have brought water woes to its residents.

Mayors reshuffled and changed three times

Then there is the ongoing political turmoil in the city council. The City of Joburg saw its mayors reshuffled and changed three times.

Picture File: Mpho Phalatse during a press conference on 10 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

The mayorship in the city first went from former Democratic Alliance member Mpho Phalatse to Al Jama-ah party member Thapelo Amad, who did not even last three months. Now another Al Jama-ah member, Kabelo Gwamanda, has became mayor.

Former Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The constant motions of no confidence in the council saw many political parties and their members, who were part of these coalitions, falling on their respective swords.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers the State of the City Address at the Johannesburg council chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June. Pic Neil McCartney

This game of musical chairs has had a knock-on effect on the residents of Joburg. Coalitions are perceived to be a game-changer in the city with promises of better things to come for residents but their complaints, protests and struggles are ongoing.

The incidents that befell the city this year continue to haunt residents as they are left wondering what lies in wait for them with an election year ahead.