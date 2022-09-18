IN PICS: Garies High School almost razed to the ground

Citizen Reporter

A large portion of a high school in the Northern Cape was destroyed after an out-of-control fire raged for hours on Saturday.

The only parts of Garies High School that remain are a school hall, two classrooms, a woodwork room, storeroom and unused ablution block.

Northern Cape Department of Education media liaison officer Geoffrey van der Merwe said on Saturday that the school’s administration block, 11 classrooms and ablution blocks were burnt to the ground.

Van der Merwe said the situation was a “devastating blow” to students currently writing exams, with answer scripts, learning, and teaching support material completely destroyed. School furniture has also been completely destroyed.

The high school serves a number of surrounding communities in the Kammiesberg municipality, and accommodates 216 learners, including 21 matrics. The school hostel houses 136 learners.

Windy conditions proved challenging for firefighters from Springbok, Aggeneys and Vredendal, resulting in the fire burning out of control for almost an entire day.

Van der Merwe said windy weather conditions are persisting in the province, and that firefighters are monitoring the situation at the school very closely.

Learners affected by the blaze will have “immediate assistance” provided to them, he assured.

The damage will be assessed on Monday by education MEC Zolile Monakali and head of department Moira Marais.

Compiled by Nica Richards.