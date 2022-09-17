WATCH: Northern Cape high school gutted by ‘devastating’ fire

Citizen Reporter

A high school in the Northern Cape has been gutted by a fire that broke out on Saturday morning.

According to the provincial education department, the fire is still raging at Garies High School, with firefighters from Springbok, Aggenys and Vredendal currently at the scene.

Firefighting efforts have been made difficult due to windy weather conditions.

“At this stage we can report that the administration block, 11 classrooms and the ablution blocks have been completely destroyed,” the department’s medial liaison officer Geoffrey van der Merwe said.

The high school serves a number of surrounding communities in the Kammiesberg municipality, and accommodates 216 learners, including 21 matrics.

Van der Merwe said the situation is a “devastating blow” to students currently writing exams, with answer scripts, learning and teaching support material completely destroyed. School furniture has also been wiped out.

The high school serves a number of surrounding communities in the Kammiesberg municipality, and accommodates 216 learners, including 21 matrics. The school hostel houses 136 learners.

The damage will be assessed on Monday by education MEC Zolile Monakali and head of department Moira Marais.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

