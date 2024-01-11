Illegal oil dumping behind unbearable smell in Centurion

The City of Tshwane unveils the culprit behind Centurion's unbearable smell – illegal oil dumping.

The City of Tshwane has confirmed that the foul, noxious smell experienced in some parts of Centurion this week comes from illegal dumping of oil.

Since Monday, Centurion residents have taken to social media to complain about a terrible smell in the air, some of which described it as a gas smell.

Multiple complaints about offensive smell

“@CityTshwane, can you pls communicate with us? We are experiencing a terrible smell in Centurion. We are not sure if we are safe,” X, former Twitter user Odirile Letlotlo_Wenzile iGugu posted on Monday.

The City of Tshwane announced on Thursday that it has received multiple complaints about an offensive smell found in several Centurion neighbourhoods.

“What’s that smell in Centurion? Should we worry?” The Stranger asked.

“Centurion West: Raslouw, Rooihuiskraal, Celtisdal are under siege due to a foul smell beginning last night and continuing today! Can the municipality investigate this matter urgently?” @Kagiso.Kgosiemang posted on Tuesday.

Illegal oil dumping is the source

According to the city, investigations have shown that the illegal oil dumping by a liquid waste disposal service provider near Sunderland Ridge Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) is what caused the foul stench.

MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Ziyanda Zwane said the city’s Environmental Management Inspectorate, also known as the Green Scorpions, is working with the national Department of Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries to charge the liquid waste service provider and the company in question criminally in terms of the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act 107 of 1998).

“The situation is currently being monitored by the city as not only unpleasant odours are being emitted, but the quality of the final effluent being released by Sunderland Ridge WWTW might also be compromised, which may have significant detrimental impacts on the natural environment downstream of Sunderland Ridge WWTW,” Zwane said.

The City of Tshwane has advised affected residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors when the smell is detected, and avoid the river downstream of Sunderland Ridge WWTW until further notice.

